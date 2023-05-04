Share:

US equities were weaker Wednesday, S&P down 0.7% after the Fed hiked by 25bps, as expected, but removed guidance from March that "some additional policy firming may be appropriate." 10yr yields fell 9bps to 3.34%, 2yrs down 16bps to 3.8%.

While the 25bp hike had been anticipated heading into the meeting, the FOMC's future path -- more hikes, pauses, or cuts -- is still keenly in focus as investors run through the calculus to figure out the sentiment impact weights of still-high, albeit moderating inflation set against the re-emergence of several tail risks, including the debt ceiling debate, bank stress, commercial real estate, US-China relations, and ongoing concerns about what currently appears to be an impossible task that the US can achieve an economic soft landing.

While the language in the statement suggests that additional hikes will hinge on the US economy, it does not explicitly say that the central bank is on hold. Still, given the banking and recession tail risks, it is not hard to think the Fed is losing that hiking feeling. So while a soft tightening bias remains, Chair Powell also emphasized expected further tightening via bank lending conditions which will come to better light in the SLOOS survey due on Monday. If that proves the case, that would mean less heavy lifting for the official rates markets and a weaker US dollar, particularly against the Euro.

And even as the Fed gently taps the pause button, it’s been disappointing for stocks as index investors are caught up on the messy debt ceiling and regional banking backwash. But with the Fed apparently hitting the peak of its cycle, markets will naturally anticipate the next move to be lower in rates; note the modern-day history book of Fed cuts is very bullish for stocks.

Looking at the markets today, investors appear to be assuming a more defensive approach, with traditionally 'safe' asset classes like Gold and bonds moving higher and oil precipitously lower, which will lead some investors to think the street is diving into recession hedging trades.

Since most market participants are having trouble finding any semblance of a long-term trend during this season of economic contradiction with consumer and job data running hot and cold, the first order of business is to typically determine if post-FOMC short-term trends will mean-revert or are likely to continue.

Complicating that process is that debt ceiling "handwringing" is picking up in earnest, so " The Street " has little option to hedge against a disorderly period for markets, as the risks from a possible debt ceiling crisis are more likely to present a significant, but temporary shock to US growth expectations. Not to mention gridlock in Washington will likely temporarily cause some sovereign wealth funds to pare US treasury holdings.

After Yellen brought forward X date, the Treasury bill market reacted which was a debt ceiling wake-up call-forcing traders to buy USDJPY puts and Gold call spreads which is the typical modus operandi ahead of possible hefty growth risk events, and we are seeing that transpire this week; hence the Fed pause narrative just added a little weight to these debt ceiling hedges.

But I expect a good chunk of USDJPY shorts and Gold longs to "mean -revert" and give way when the debt ceiling is resolved. But since the Fed guidance has some data dependency, we think our forecasts for strong data in the coming days above consensus on NFP and an uptick in core CPI could leave room for a Dollar recovery.

Outside of the principal risk in the debate—Congress defaulting on debt—a secondary risk seems much more relevant this time around. Specifically, once the debt limit increase is passed, the Treasury will begin rebuilding the Treasury's General Account, which is a significant liquidity drain. And this liquidity drain, coupled with banking turmoil-driven tightening of lending standards, can notably tighten funding markets.

Stepping away from markets, debt ceiling hedging and the Fed, investors are digesting a handful of micro and macro data points today.

The ISM services index increased 0.7pt in April, roughly per consensus expectations. The underlying composition was mixed, as the business activity (-3.4pt to 52.0; the lowest level since May 2020) and employment components declined, but the more forward-looking new orders component increased by a wider margin. Notably, the commentary in the report did not suggest any impact on activity from bank stress, similar to the ISM Manufacturing survey earlier this week.

ADP's economists estimate that private sector employment rose by 296k in April, 146k above consensus and consistent with evidence from other Big Data sources that the underlying pace of hiring remained solid in April

Finally, markets continue to work through earnings results -- which continue to surprise to the upside, for the most part, this 1Q23 earnings season.