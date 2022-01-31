The US Dollar can be counterintuitive
Many presume that a strong US economy and high US interest rates translate into a strong US dollar and vice-versa. Granted, that may be true sometimes, but it doesn't hold true all the time. To increase your success at forex trading, it is always best to consider the US dollar in the context of the prevailing wider macroeconomic picture.
US Dollar Index (DXY) vs. US 2-Year Bond Yield
The DXY is not always correlated with US yields
Dollar smile theory can help you
Stephen Jen, a former economist at the International Monetary Fund and Morgan Stanley, defined "Dollar Smile Theory" to provide traders and investors an easier way to frame what can sometimes seem counterintuitive moves in the US dollar.
Dollar smile theory
Breaking it down
The US dollar strengthens when the global economy is stressed or when risk aversion is high for other reasons such as heightened geopolitical tensions. At these times, the US dollar, the world's reserve currency takes on its safe-haven role. Global investors tend to plow their money into US Treasury securities for their safety, thereby selling foreign denominated securities and buying the US dollar.
Likewise, the US dollar can also strength when the US economy is performing strongly. This is typically accompanied by the prospect of higher US interest rates leading to financial flows to US securities, which leads to US dollar buying.
A weaker US dollar usually accompanies slower US economic growth: both weaker in comparison to the pastor on a relative basis with other economies. For example, in terms of the latter, if the difference between US economic performance versus the euro area narrows or inverts. Under these circumstances financial flows tend to flow out of the US and into foreign currency-denominated securities, increasing US dollar selling.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150
EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.