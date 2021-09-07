In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
So far Tuesday looks like a correction day pretty much everywhere; on indices, currencies and commodities.
The SP500 dropped to test the lower line of the triangle pattern.
The DAX is staying strong above major supports.
Gold dropped removing all the post NFP gains.
The GBPUSD is in an important battle on the neckline of the Head and Shoulders formation. A breakout could be lethal.
The USDCAD is climbing up to test a crucial mid-term horizontal resistance.
The AUDCAD is also in correction mode but still above the absolutely crucial support on the 38,2% Fibonacci.
The EURNZD has managed to climb back above the horizontal resistance but is still below the lower line of the flag.
