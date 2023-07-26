Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fed rate decision
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Wednesday as trading action remains subdued. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) all-important interest rate decision, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather strength, allowing the pair to stay in the green.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900, eyes on Fed policy announcements
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields push lower ahead of Fed
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,970 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Impending Fed interest rate decision sends DJIA futures lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day.