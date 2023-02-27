Share:

We have taken a sell trade in the Telegram channel this morning.

We have seen worse than expected releases from the Eurozone this morning. Although this is 2 nd tier data, with the single Euro basket at a key level, we like the bearish setup. It is also offering a R ratio (risk against reward) of 6.92.

Let us run through the charts:

EURO Basket hits resistance (blue line). Could be forming a Gartley pattern with the next bias to the downside.

GBP Basket, and we expect more upside pressure before the rally stalls, possibly when the BOE Governor speaks on the 1st of March.

Correlation = Sell Euro and buy GBP

Our system has put us into a sell traded at 0.8823. A stop is placed at the swing high of 0.8836. The measured move target is 0.8732 (target placed at 0.8833). This gives an R ratio of 6.92. It should be noted that we need to ‘take out’ 0.8812 and close below at 3pm (UK) to break any downside support.

EUR/GBP

Short 0.8823.

Stop 0.8836.

Target 0.8732.

R = 6.92.