Luca Santos, Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, dives into the highly anticipated FOMC interest rate decision and its impact on the market. Luca explores how traders' price in the FOMC decision and highlights the significance of other crucial data coming out of the US, particularly the US GDP figures.

Join Luca as he discusses the burning question on every trader's mind: Will the Federal Reserve pause after this hike or continue its efforts to combat inflation, potentially creating trading opportunities on US Dollar pairs?

Gain valuable insights into the potential outcomes and the implications for the financial landscape.