EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0752, 32 pips above its support level with a direction towards its resistance level which is located at around $1.0780. Today, it should be expected for the rate to test its resistance level and if it is able to pass it, then it could approach the next one at around $1.0830. If it fails to rise further, then it should test the support level at around $1.0730.