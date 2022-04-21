Looking at all the USD crosses we have correlation to buy the USD at lower levels. We walk through all the support and resistance levels for the USD crosses.
The prime pair to play for the USD long bias is USDCAD as we have the potential for a run towards 1.2844. This offer around 13/1 on a risk/reward basis.
