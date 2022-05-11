The past month has seen significant further increases in both European and US rates and yields, with 10Y US Treasury yields rising to 3% and German Bund yields to 1%. As we wrote two months in Yield Outlook, the reason is, not least, persistently high inflation and global central banks now committing themselves to fighting the high inflation rates through tighter monetary policies.

We expect 10Y yields to peak six months from now and we are targeting 10Y Treasury yields at 3.5% and 10Y Bund yields at 1.5% on a six-month horizon, with risks skewed to the upside.

Central banks increasingly changing their strategies

The Swedish central bank, the Riksbank, has done a U-turn since we published the previous issue of Yield Outlook. As late as in February, the Riksbank argued that rates would not need to be hiked until in late 2024. However, the Riksbank hiked policy rates by 0.25% at its April meeting and is now signalling further hikes. Our Swedish macroeconomists expect another four rate hikes from the Riksbank.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell also looked quite concerned at the press conference last week when he announced a 50bp rate hike, taking the fed funds target range to 0.75-1.00%. While markets initially interpreted the Fed’s move as dovish, there is little doubt that we should expect big rate hikes of 50bp at the next couple of meetings. Indeed, if underlying inflationary pressures show signs of intensifying, we see risks skewed towards big policy hikes continuing at further meetings, potentially including a 75-100bp hike. However, in our baseline scenario, the Fed delivers rate hikes of 50bp at the next too meetings followed by 25bp hikes at each meeting until May 2023, taking the fed funds target range to 3.0- 3.25%.

At long last, the BoE joined the tightening camp last week, hiking rates to 1.0%.We also expect the BoE to continue raising rates in H2 22.

However, the most interesting question is what will be the European Central Bank’s next move. Like the Riksbank, the ECB, has argued for a long time that there is only a modest need for policy tightening, as the eurozone economy is too weak and inflationary pressures are relatively low. However, this view was not corroborated by recent inflation numbers and, as we have long argued in Yield Outlook, it is just a matter of time before the ECB will acknowledge that eurozone inflation is way too high.

Indeed, recent statements from ECB members suggest this is gradually dawning on the central bank, with the first rate hike potentially coming as early as June. However, until now, the ECB’s view has been that it could not hike rates and hence tighten monetary policy while, at the same time, conducting QE via bond buybacks. Still, no one would probably criticise the ECB for ‘breaking’ the rules and raising rates immediately or ending QE here and now. Nonetheless, our baseline is that the ECB will wait hiking rates until the July meeting, when we expect a 25bp – or possibly a 50bp – hike to ‘compensate’ for the belated tightening. However, we see a risk of the ECB getting behind the curve, as happened to the Fed and the Riksbank. But the ECB would likely not settle for just a single rate hike this year. We should probably expect a string of rate hikes at future policy meetings.

Markets are pricing ECB rate hikes of around two percentage points from current levels. While this could look quite a lot at first glance, it would translate into a real interest rate of minus 0.5%, with a benchmark policy rate of -0.5% and inflation running at 2%, which would probably not be far away from the real natural rate of interest. On 24 April, Reuters, citing ECB sources, wrote that the (nominal) neutral rate of interest in the eurozone is 1.0- 1.25%, which means ECB policy rates could be raised by 150-175bp from current levels before hitting the neutral rate of interest.

Our yield forecast assumes that, over the next 12 months, markets will continue to price ECB policy rates being hiked to – or just above – the level of the neutral rate of interest.

