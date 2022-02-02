Long USDJPY after 5 impulsive waves
USDJPY completes 5-waves to the downside. This should result in a 3-wave correction higher. A nice Outside Bar could signal a low
The Canadian Dollar has pushed lower after OPEC+. Analysis would suggest this to be limited. This brings out GBPCAD, CADJPY, NZDCAD and AUDCAD. We highlight the relevant levels
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly highs above 1.1300 after dismal US data
EUR/USD is trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1330 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data published by the ADP showed that employment in the US' private sector declined by 301,000 in January, missing the market expectation for an increase of 207,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,800
Gold is trading in the positive territory above $1,800 as the dollar struggles to find demand on Wednesday The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the dismal ADP employment data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.