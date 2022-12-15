Today's currency market battle is located between 1.4400's EUR/CAD and 144.00's for EUR/JPY. Both correlate at +68%. However EUR/CAD middle averages at 1.4400's reported Tuesday held and EUR/JPY traded above EUR/CAD. EURCAD averages 1.4465, 1.4452 and 1.4447.

EUR/CAD for today: 1.4451, 1.4460, 1.4469, 1.4478, 1.4486, 1.4495, 1.4505 and 1.4514. Bottom 1.4369. EUR/CAD trades every 9 pips.

EUR/JPY for today: 144.71, 144.80, 144.89, 144.98,145.07, 145.16, 145.25, 145.35. Bottom 143.89. EUR/JPY trades every 9 pips.

As same exact currencies, another crossover lower is in the works as EUR/JPY trades below EUR/CAD.

EUR/JPY and EUR/CAD currently trade above USD/JPY and USD/CAD however EUR/JPY and EUR/CAD provide from 144.00's insight to above resistance points. A day will come as in past years when USD/JPY and USD/CAD trade between EUR/JPY and EUR/CAD.

GBP/NZD 1.9348.

GBP/AUD 1.8216.

EUR/NZD 1.6653.

All retain the exact same currency and trading features but deserves the longer term view in tandem for possible crossovers on a larger scale. The question is GBP/AUD as GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD crossovers are impossible for each must trade a shared range from 2600 to 3300 ish pips. Its the difference between oversold at 2600's and overbought at 3300's for each currency without a deeper inspection.

GBP/JPY

Deeply overbought GBP/JPY on a break of 166.21, targets 164.10 and eventual 159.87 and 159.77.

Holding GBP/JPY at current levels are averages in the 150's. Not much to report except shorts from today until 159.00's trade.

Last long term GBP/JPY trades written prior were 1000 and 700 pips. The trade duration was 6 and 7 weeks. See btwomey.com for past 15 years of trades and verification.

EUR/JPY

Massive overbought EUR/JPY targets are located at 141.49, 137.38, 135.31 and 134.48. Deep caution to 135.31 and 134.48 as vital averages at 135.21 and 131.71 must drop further but not much. Best target is 137.38 and 136.34.

Both GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY trades are clear to overbought and much lower from current levels.