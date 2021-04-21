Written yesterday was USD/CHF Peg by SNB to DXY. This statement cannot hold as valid due to DXY creation in 1998. DXY failed to exist before 1998.

JPY cross pairs sit at vital inflection points as tops are here and JPY cross pairs are heading lower. Begin with GBP/JPY due because its not only a special pair to JPY cross pairs but vital break just occrred.

GBP/JPY just broke most vital 150.90 and the next vital averages are located at 148.57 and 146.94. Next targets are located at 149.23 and 148.08. A break at 148.57 targets easily 147.75. Last 3 months, GBP/JPY rose 1413 pips from 139.42 to 153.55. Above 150.90 targets next 152.93, 153.94 and 154.96. Strategy is short.

EUR/JPY last 3 months since January, EUR/JPY rose 585 pips from 125.10 to 130.95. Current supports are located at a massive brick wall at 125.00 as 125.00's are many and massive.

January as written, massive supports 124.00's and 125.00's. Range top 128.84.

Strategy. Short as break 129.03 targets 127.79, 127.74 and 127.37. Above 129.03 then short only strategy.

CHF/JPY. Short and must trade to 114.32 on breaks at 116.61, 115.70 and 115.32. A bickall of supports are located 114.52 and 113.74. Good long point to target 116.61.

Why CHF/JPY is the same exact pair as USD/JPY and CHF/JPY is a trending currency. Its not often to find the big trends but when the time is right, CHF/JPY moves well and straight to target. As an example, 2018 posted a 500 pip CHF/JPY trade and target achieved in 3 weeks.

USD/JPY Must break 107.75 and 107.67 to target 106.86 and 106.75. USD/JPY tops are located at 109.55 and 109.93. Any price above then adopts a short strategy. Big lines below are 108.40, 107.76, 107.67 and 106.33.

Since January, USD/JPY rose from 102.61 to 110.91 or 830 pips.

NZD/JPY. Massive supports are located from 73.00's to 75.06. The 10 year average is located at 75.71 and 5 year at 74.63. NZD/JPY target is located at 76.31 on breaks of 77.28 and 76.73. Any price above 77.27 then adopt a short strategy.

Since January, NZD/JPY broke above 5 and 10 year averages and ranged 73.63 to 79.17 or 554 pips.

AUD/JPY. Above 85.18 and 84.69 adopt a short strategy. Since January AUD/JPY ranged from 78.91 to 85.34 or 643 pips. Massive supports are located from 78.00 to 82.00's. Lower AUD/JPY must break 82.40 and 82.31 to target 78.77.

CAD/JPY. Since January, CAD/JPY ranged from 80.60 to 88.21 or 761 pips and stands as the 2nd big winner to GBP/JPY.

The strategy is late s short 88.27 was perfect short entry to target 86.89 and 86.13. However fresh shorts are located at 85.84 to target a big break point at 85.12. Break 85.12 targets 84.87 and 84.11 Next big short strategy is located at 88.27 or in the vicinity.

Overall, short strategies for JPY cross pairs.