GBP/NZD recommendation last Wednesday to short 1.9800's and 1.9900's resulted in 7 trades for X profit pips. GBP/NZD then broke above vital 1.9916 to trade 2.0094 highs. GBP/NZD ris located from 2.0015 to 2.0109 then the next range from 2.0109 to 2.0297.
GBP/NZD complete range trades from 2.0673 to 1.9922. GBP/NZD break at 1.9922 targets 1.9708 then caution at 1.9622.
GBP/NZD's next big level for shorts 2.0091 and trades massive overbought.
EUR/NZD targets again the same old 1.7263 then 1.7092. EUR/NZD currently trades 1.7600's and 400 pips from the 1.7200's top. The bonus to shorts distinguishes how far GBP/NZD drove EUR/NZD to the lost price vicinity of 300 and 600 magic range numbers. Broken down equates to 1 range of 300 plus 100.
The 400 says this: 400 pips represents free money to accounts. EUR/NZD's next daily line for shorts is located at 1.7650.
The EUR/NZD target at 1.7263 is written in stone. If EUR/NZD trades to 1.7700, 1.7800's or infinity, the target remains. A few pips higher means more free money is added to accounts.
EUR/AUD first target at 1.5923 and trades 1.6400's also represents free money at 500 pips. EUR/AUD's nearest average is located at 1.5600's and trade at 1.6400 is 1000 pips overdone.
EUR/AUD's next daily line is found at 1.6438.
GBP/AUD targets 1.8545 then 1.8200's. GBP/AUD at current 1.8600's is a bonus to shorts.
GBP/AUD's next big line 1.8711 and good first target 1.8518.
The concept to the lost price is seen about every 2 years to currency prices and we are here yet again from 2021.
The problem with the speed to the downside to wide rangers is AUD/USD and NZD/USD trade dead and should trade much higher. NZD/USD for example in the last 8 months traded 0.6000's to 0.6300's or 300 pips. AUD/USD traded 400 pips from 0.7100's to 0.6700 or 400 pips in the last 4 months.
Since 2008, currency pairs switched sides as the former driver was the first currency in the 2 sided currency pair arrangement. Since 2008, the 2nd side to the currency pair is now the driver to prices. A dead range to NZD/USD and AUD/USD must assist to wide range downside by trading higher under expanded ranges.
EUR/USD new target is 1.1053 above 1.0934. The range then becomes 1.0934 to 1.1130 or 196 pips. From 1.1130, EUR/USD ranges are found every 200 pips. The problem with the range from 1.0934 to 1.1130 is EUR/USD fails to hold traditional 300 pips ranges. Either EUR/USD trades to the 1.1053 target then drops below 1.0934 or 1.1130 must break to offer a 243 pip range from 1.1130 to 1.1373.
GBP/USD same old story since January as GBP/USD must break 1.2578 to target now 1.2728. The range then becomes as comfortable 1.2578 - 1.2861 or 283 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
