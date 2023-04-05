Share:

GBP/USD's long term target written in December was 1.2300's. GBP/USD bottomed in December at 1.1800's then traded 3 weeks later to 1.2447 and target complete.

GBP/USD's new target at 1.2700's was written in January. GBP/USD then traveled from 1.2400 highs to again at 1.1800's from January to March. GBP/USD then spent the past 4 weeks in March trading from 1.1800's to new highs at 1.2520.

GBP/USD requires a break at 1.2574 then 1.2700's is complete and GBP/USD trades the range from 1.2574 to 1.2861.

EUR/USD broke above vital 1.0931, traded to 1.0972 and within 76 pips to target at 1.1048. GBP/USD and EUR/USD completed its mission to near target from 1.0500 and 1.1800's bottoms in 2 months. GBP/USD was the best trade as GBP/USD traded 700 pips to EUR/USD 400.

Overall, GBP/USD from November 2007 at 2.115 to 1.0355 lows offers a mid point at 1.5700's and 1.3700's from 2014 at 1.7190 highs. GBP/USD's mid point from the 2019 Brexit drop at 1.3200's is located at 1.1700's.

USD/PLN from the March 28 post traded to 4.3446 highs and lows yesterday at 4.2625 or +800 pips. Targets as written: 4.4250, 4.2988, 4.2147 and final at 4.1423. Next target at 4.2147 is on the way.

AUD/USD targets 0.6811, 0.6913 and 0.6942. AUD/USD must then break 0.6973 to final target at 0.7074. Since January, AUD/USD traded 0.7100 to 0.6600's or 500 pips. AUD/USD finally broke above 0.6735 to trade 0.6792 highs and AUD's best performance over the past 4 weeks. Holding AUD/USD's upward moves is a deeply overbought EUR/AUD and sustaining AUD/USD on good days is a deeply oversold AUD/EUR.

AUD/USD only contains a long only strategy however slow is AUD/USD price moves over the past 3 months.

GBP/CAD vs EUR/CAD

GBP/CAD trades a range from 1.6463, 1.6565 to 1.6827. Above 1.6827 trades 105 pips range from 1.6827 to 1.6932. The main range is located from 1.6565 to 1.6827 and targets 1.6647 and 1.6604. Short the 1.6800's and long 1.6500's and 1.6600's over next months is the only strategy.

GBP/NZD vs EUR/NZD

Clarification. GBP/NZD ranges from 1.9500;s to 1.9919 while EUR/NZD must trade to 1.7257. GBP/NZD drives trade decisions for EUR/NZD. GBP/NZD at 1.9800's and 1.9900 trade short and EUR/NZD shorts become automatic. GBP/NZD at 1.9400's and 1.9500 then EUR/NZD longs become automatic.

Within G28 currencies, 15 pairs are worth trade effort. Exclude the doubles such as EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD then 13 currencies exist to trade. GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY remains a double trade to eternity. Exclude SEK and NOK then 9 currencies exist to trade as BRL, DKK, HUF, MYR, PLN, RON, SGD, TRY and ZAR.

USD/BRL

USD/BRL trades from 5.1667 to 4.7827 or 3940 pips. At current 5.0724, USD/BRL trades massive oversold and targets 5.0959 and 5.1226 easily.

USD/RON

USD/RON also trades massive oversold and sits at vital 4.5057. Below targets 4.4993 then long to target 4.5394 easily. USD/RON's overall range is located from 4.5057 to 4.3612 on a short only strategy as eventual targets long term are located at 4.4710 and 4.4083.