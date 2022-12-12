EUR/USD Long term target posted November 11 at 1.0594 traded last Monday at 1.0592. The November 11 range for the day was 1.0182 to 1.0363. Add this trade to the gazillions of long term target trades posted over the past 12 and 15 years.

Long term targets posted Nov 11: 1.0592, 1.0798 and 1.0967. The big line break Nov 11 was 1.0805. The new line is now 1.0830. EUR/USD averages are rising however slowly yet this is normal currency market movements.

The new long term targets are located at 1.0653, 1.0834 and 1.0989. Most vital averages driving EUR/USD are 1.0830, 1.1109, 1.1386, 1.1643. EUR/USD trades deeply oversold from 1.1100's. 1.1300's and 1.1600's.

Above 1.0830, targets 1.0989. Above 1.1100's targets 1.1332.

Nov 11 below targets 1.0375, 1.0417 and 1.0592. Last week, EUR/USD traded to 1.0442.

New low targets 1.0309 and 1.0328 and below targets 1.0224 and 1.0138.

Targets at 0.9800's and 0.9700's are at deepest extremes. EUR/USD strategy above 1.0309 and 1.0328 is long only.

Long term model is written in stone, correct and should hold for the next 6 months or longer. Only a 500 ish pip move changes targets.

EUR/USD range 1.0328 and 1.0309 to 1.0830.

EUR/USD Vs Commodities and Risk Assets.

XAU/USD = EURUSD.

XAG/USD = EURUSD.

SPX/USD = EURUSD.

Copper/USD = EURUSD.

NaturalGas/ USD = EURUSD.

Yields/USD = EURUSD.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD for the most part trades within the confines of the Brexit vote drop from 1.3600's to 1.1900's.

Long term targets are 1.1961, 1.2314, 1.2544 and 1.2721. GBP/USD big break line is located at 1.2537 then 1.2894, 1.3325 and 1.3771.

GBP/"s driving averages are found at 1.2894, 1.3325 and 1.3771. GBP/USD trades oversold from all averages.

The current range 1.1950 and 1.1961 to 1.2314 and 1.2537. A break below 1.1950 targets 1.18935 and 1.1719.

GBP's strategy is long only and the same as EUR/USD.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY trades deeply overbought from averages 125.00, 119.00, 115.00 and 112.00.

Long term targets: 138.89, 137.15, 129.65, 125.58, 122.66. USD/JPY contains ability to trade 1000 pips easily and trade strategy must be viewed in 1000 pips.

USD/JPY's big break above 138.89. to target 140.20 and 141.51.

USD/JPY is following DXY lower on a slow crawl and a sell high strategy.

DXY from current 104.00's contains a long way to touch the 50 and 5 year averages at 96.00's and 95.00's. A break at 95.00's then DXY head miles lower. DXY dropped 1000 pips from 114.00's highs.

A currency cycle contains 2500 pips.