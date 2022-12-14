USD/JPY big break line for higher on Monday was 138.89 and today 138.64. DXY must break many averages at 105.00's to target 106.00's. Currently 106.00's are located at far extremes and 105.00's holds as steel walls. Since DXY's top at 114.79, averages were built above into DXY's price at about every 100 - 150 ish pips.
As DXY and USD/JPY trade lower then averages will continue to drop. USD/JPY at today's 138 will eventually become 137.00's then 136.00's. This nullifies 140 as this price doesn't exist except as a possible target above 138.
Today's inclusion to EUR/AUD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD counts as 10 currency pairs and about 8 more currencies remain. Prevailing currencies include JPY cross pairs, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, GBPP/AUD and CHF/JPY. Not much ever happening to USD/CHF and CHF cross pairs year after year.
EUR/AUD
EUR/AUD correlations to AUD/USD runs - 0.21 and +67% to EUR/USD.
EUR/AUD averages are located at 1.5543 and 1.5576 above and below at 1.5382 and 1.5364. From 1.5576 to 1.5364 ranges 212 pips.
Upside targets above 1.5576 and 1.5543 are located at 1.5670, 1.5726, 1.5806 and 1.5808. Trade strategy is long above 1.5576 and short at high 1.5700's and low 1.5800's.
Below 1.5382 and 1.5364 targets 1.5280, 1.5058 and 1.5038. Most vital is 1.5364 as this average is perfect.
EUR/AUD is neither overbought or oversold as it exists to trade around as a market creature by EUR/USD and AUD/USD movements. Overall, EUR/AUD is a terrific currency pair.
GBP/AUD contains the same trade strategy as EUR/AUD.
AUD/USD
AUD/USD averages are located at 0.6729, 0.6970, 0.7138, 0.7438, 0.7626.
AUD/USD targets are found at 0.6744, 0.6888 and 0.6952. Above 0.6970 targets 0.7094. Above 0.7138 targets 0.7388. Above 0.7438 targets 0.7626 then 0.8158.
AUD/USD trades oversold from long dated averages and overbought from 0.6729. Above 0.6729 contains a long only strategy.
Below 0.6729 targets 0.6637. Overall, AUD/USD is another great currency pair and never to exclude in the repertoire of traded currencies.
NZD/USD
NZD/USD averages are located at 0.6212, 0.6452, 0.6633, 0.6820 and 0.6905. NZD averages begin convergence at 0.6800's and 0.6900's.
Targets are located at 0.6359 and 0.6471. Above 0.6452 targets 0.6569. Above 0.6633 targets 0.6722. If 0.6820 and 0.6906 breaks then targets becomes 0.7169 and 0.7241.
The brick wall to NZD/USD is located at 0.6905 and 0.6907.
Below 0.6212 targets 0.6058.
NZD/USD is overbought from 0.6212 and oversold from 0.6820 and 0.6905.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
