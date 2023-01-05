Released yesterday, the FOMC minutes were hawkish enough to get the S&P 500 erase early gains, but not hawkish enough to get the index to close in the red. The index closed the session 0.75% higher. Nasdaq gained 0.50%.

Today, we will see what the ADP report tells about new hirings in December. Analysts believe that the US economy may have added around 150’000 new private jobs last month.

Note that the latter is not a good indication regarding what’s to come on Friday. Last month, the ADP printed a weak 127’000 figure, while the NFP came in at 263’000. Therefore, even the avalanche of layoff news from big companies, and a soft ADP print may not be enough convince that the US jobs market is cooling.

In energy, weaker nat gas prices, combined to the past few days’ recession fears, and news that OPEC output increased in December thanks to the recovery in Nigerian supply from outages – despite the OPEC+ will to cut output to keep prices sustained - pulled the price of American crude 5% lower yesterday.

In the FX, the Australian dollar is surfing on the positive Chinese vibes, while the US dollar index couldn’t extent the early week gains, and we are about to see a death cross formation on the daily chart.

The EURUSD is bid around 1.0550, as Cable sees buying interest below 1.20 despite its worse economic fundamentals compared to other G7 economies.

One of the most popular trades of the moment is long the Japanese yen against EUR, USD and pound.