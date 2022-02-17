Got into a EURCHF long this morning. We explain why.
Also look at selling AUDUSD at higher levels. Although the USD is at support, we can see some upside movement in AUD before sellers return.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1360 as investors remain sidelined
EUR/USD spent the day in a narrow range around 1.1350/60 on Thursday with investors staying focused on geopolitical headlines and ignoring US data releases.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Gold: Bulls challenged bears to print fresh cycle highs
The price of gold rallied on Thursday and was coming to a close near the highs of the day of $1,901 at $1,898, ending up over 1.54%. The uncertainty surrounding the Russian NATO crisis over Ukraine appears to be generating solid demand for gold as a haven.
Axie Infinity price action indecisive, AXS at risk of a 20% drop
Axie Infinity price has been an exercise in frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple bearish continuation setup and bullish reversal opportunities have developed, with neither side willing or able to capitalize on any move. That activity is expected to continue.
Russia and Ukraine threaten the global recovery as central banks confront inflation Premium
Join FXStreet senior analysts, Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer, and Joseph Trevisani for an examination of the policy linkage between Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington.