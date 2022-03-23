We walk through the setups using the single currency baskets to offer our bias..
Will Rishi Sunak give GBP a boost?
Yen offers a possible base.
AUD/CHF at a key level. Lots to go at this morning.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1000 as dollar regains its strength
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours and was last seen trading below 1.1000. The renewed dollar strength on the risk-averse market environment is weighing heavily on the pair on Wednesday. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in the red.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and started to decline toward 1.3200. The data from the UK showed that annual CPI jumped to a three-decade high of 6.2% in February from 5.5% in January.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos take a break to rethink directional bias
Bitcoin price is facing blockades, pausing its uptrend and even reversing it. This sudden lack of momentum has allowed bears to take control. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are also undergoing minor retracement.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.