Asia Market Update: Equities generally track the declines on Wall St; Long-dated gov’t bond yields rise amid the recent BOE news.
General trend
- UST yields rise after US government holiday.
- USD/JPY remains above ¥145; Various Japanese officials commented on FX.
- Commodity currencies extend declines; CNH also drops.
- China takes action as COVID cases rise following extended holiday [Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing at least 2 times per week; China National Museum in Beijing to halt].
- CN press commented on possible RRR cut.
- Chipmakers track the losses in the US; tech firms in JP, KR and TW play catchup following holiday.
- Japanese equities extend declines [Big Nikkei component Fast Retailing drops ahead of earnings report (Oct 13th)].
- Hang Seng TECH index drops again; Property firms also decline.
- Tencent trades at 52-week low.
- Shanghai Composite rose during the morning session.
- Australian equities pare gains [Decliners include Energy firms and REITs].
- RBA Assistant Gov Ellis is due to speak on Wed [Oct 12th].
- BOK also expected to hike rates on Wed.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Heavy Truckometer M/M: -3.3% v 8.9% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Total Card Spending M/M: +2.5% v +0.7% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: +1.4% v +0.9% prior.
- (AU) Australia Sept CBA Household Spending M/M: -0.5% v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 14.1% v 15.1% prior.
- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: -1.1% v -2.6% prior.
- (AU) Australia Oct Westpac Consumer Confidence: 83.7 v 84.4 prior; M/M: -0.9% v +3.9% prior (nearing historic lows).
- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 1.25% Aug 2040 Indexed Bonds: Avg Yield: 1.9689%; bid-to-cover 2.96x.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Not the expectation that domestic economy will go backwards; Oct 25th Budget will not forecast recession in Australia.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Reiterates more work to do to lower inflation - RBNZ Annual Report.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.3%.
- (JP) Japan Aug BoP Current Account: +¥58.9B v -¥56.7Be (Smallest Aug surplus on record); Adj Current Account: -¥530.5B v -¥550.0Be.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: raises 10-25 year amount as scheduled.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Border control easing for tourists uses weak yen to benefit Japan Economy.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: To explain Japan stance on intervention at G20; Topics at G20 to include Food and energy concerns.
- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomant Kanda: Can conduct FX intervention even while airborne; Always ready to take necessary steps against excess volatility.
- (JP) Japan 9-year JGB [matures in Sept 2031] yield rose to 0.28% - financial press.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida; Not considering cutting BOJ Gov Kuroda tenure short; supports BOJ policy despite JPY declines, said to be urging companies that increase prices to increase pay as well - FT.
- (JP) Japan Sept Eco Watchers Current Survey: 48.4 v 47.7e; Outlook Survey: 49.2 v 50.8e.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.8%.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons - Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Oct 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -20.2% v -16.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.3% v -10.9% prior.
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW810B in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 2.940%.
- (KR) South Korea sells 3-year bonds: Avg yield 4.340% v 3.135% prior.
- (KR) South Korea KDI [think tank]: Chip industry is rapidly weakening – South Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1075 v 7.0992 prior.
- (HK) Shinsun Holdings [2599.HK]: aware of the various rescue funds initiated by the Chinese government to help distressed real estate companies stabilize operations at local level.
- (CN) Follow Up: Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing at least 2 times per week, mass testing to be conducted until early Nov - press.
- (CN) China Q3 GDP growth projected by economists at 3.5% y/y [data is due on Oct 18th (Tues)] - SCMP.
- (CN) China National Museum in Beijing to halt, cites COVID control measure - US financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY60B v Net drain CNY91.0B prior.
- (CN) China paper reiterates covid zero policy is sustainable and key to stabilize economy.
North America
- (US) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. Declares force majeure at Gulf Coast #3 mainline between compressor station 303 [Angelina County] and compressor station 304 [Harrison County, Texas].
- (US) Fed's Evans (non-voter): Favors getting rates to place where Fed can rest and observe.
- (MX) Mexico Sept Nominal Wages: 8.2% v 5.0% prior.
- Cyberattacks reported at several US airports by attacker within the Russian Federation - press.
- (US) Fed Vice Chair Brainard: It will take time for tighter policy to affect the economy; Aug inflation readings were surprisingly high due to core goods.
- (US) Reportedly track maintenance workers rejected labor deal with freight railroads backed by the Biden Administration - press.
Europe
(UK) Bank of England (BOE) launches temporary expanded collateral Repo; To increase daily auction size of Gilt purchases from £5B to up to £10B, which are due to end on Fri, Oct 14th [from Oct 10th].
- (IR) IAEA report: Iran has started enriching uranium with the third of three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz - press.
- (UK) Sept BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 1.8% v 0.5% prior.
- (UK) UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) issues Outlook for Public Finances: Chancellor Kwarteng would need to announce a fiscal tightening of more than £60B just to stabilise debt as a fraction of national income in 2026–27.
- (RU) Russian govt spokesperson Peskov: Missile strikes on Ukraine are part of 'special military operation'.
- (RU) Head of Russia State Duma Committee on Defense: There is no need for the participation of the joint forces of Russia and Belarus in the special operation in Ukraine; The current group is coping.
- (DE) German Govt Spokesperson: Building that houses the German consulate in Kyiv was hit by Russian strikes.
- (UR) Russia said to be shelling the territory of Rivne nuclear power plant in Ukraine, including its distribution station - press.
- (RU) Russia Pres Putin: Reiterates Ukraine is behind Crimea bridge attack; Ukraine conducted three attacks on Russian Kursk nuclear plant and also tried to blow up Turkstream gas pipeline.
- (EU) EU said to be considering €18B in more Ukraine aid despite some blocked funds - press.
- (EU) EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen: We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with all the means we have.
- (DE) Germany govt supports joint EU debt to provide loans to address energy crisis - press.
- (DE) German Government Member reportedly rejects earlier report that Germany backs joint EU debt for loans to ease energy crisis - press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.6%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -2.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 0.9722-0.9670 ; JPY 145.83-145.55 ; AUD 0.6305-0.6247 ;NZD 0.5585-0.5535.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,670/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $90.66/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.4160/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
