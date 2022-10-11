Asia Market Update: Equities generally track the declines on Wall St; Long-dated gov’t bond yields rise amid the recent BOE news.

General trend

- UST yields rise after US government holiday.

- USD/JPY remains above ¥145; Various Japanese officials commented on FX.

- Commodity currencies extend declines; CNH also drops.

- China takes action as COVID cases rise following extended holiday [Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing at least 2 times per week; China National Museum in Beijing to halt].

- CN press commented on possible RRR cut.

- Chipmakers track the losses in the US; tech firms in JP, KR and TW play catchup following holiday.

- Japanese equities extend declines [Big Nikkei component Fast Retailing drops ahead of earnings report (Oct 13th)].

- Hang Seng TECH index drops again; Property firms also decline.

- Tencent trades at 52-week low.

- Shanghai Composite rose during the morning session.

- Australian equities pare gains [Decliners include Energy firms and REITs].

- RBA Assistant Gov Ellis is due to speak on Wed [Oct 12th].

- BOK also expected to hike rates on Wed.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Heavy Truckometer M/M: -3.3% v 8.9% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Total Card Spending M/M: +2.5% v +0.7% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: +1.4% v +0.9% prior.

- (AU) Australia Sept CBA Household Spending M/M: -0.5% v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 14.1% v 15.1% prior.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: -1.1% v -2.6% prior.

- (AU) Australia Oct Westpac Consumer Confidence: 83.7 v 84.4 prior; M/M: -0.9% v +3.9% prior (nearing historic lows).

- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 1.25% Aug 2040 Indexed Bonds: Avg Yield: 1.9689%; bid-to-cover 2.96x.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Not the expectation that domestic economy will go backwards; Oct 25th Budget will not forecast recession in Australia.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr: Reiterates more work to do to lower inflation - RBNZ Annual Report.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.3%.

- (JP) Japan Aug BoP Current Account: +¥58.9B v -¥56.7Be (Smallest Aug surplus on record); Adj Current Account: -¥530.5B v -¥550.0Be.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: raises 10-25 year amount as scheduled.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Border control easing for tourists uses weak yen to benefit Japan Economy.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: To explain Japan stance on intervention at G20; Topics at G20 to include Food and energy concerns.

- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomant Kanda: Can conduct FX intervention even while airborne; Always ready to take necessary steps against excess volatility.

- (JP) Japan 9-year JGB [matures in Sept 2031] yield rose to 0.28% - financial press.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida; Not considering cutting BOJ Gov Kuroda tenure short; supports BOJ policy despite JPY declines, said to be urging companies that increase prices to increase pay as well - FT.

- (JP) Japan Sept Eco Watchers Current Survey: 48.4 v 47.7e; Outlook Survey: 49.2 v 50.8e.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.8%.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons - Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Oct 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -20.2% v -16.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: -11.3% v -10.9% prior.

- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW810B in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 2.940%.

- (KR) South Korea sells 3-year bonds: Avg yield 4.340% v 3.135% prior.

- (KR) South Korea KDI [think tank]: Chip industry is rapidly weakening – South Korea press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1075 v 7.0992 prior.

- (HK) Shinsun Holdings [2599.HK]: aware of the various rescue funds initiated by the Chinese government to help distressed real estate companies stabilize operations at local level.

- (CN) Follow Up: Shanghai to conduct mass COVID testing at least 2 times per week, mass testing to be conducted until early Nov - press.

- (CN) China Q3 GDP growth projected by economists at 3.5% y/y [data is due on Oct 18th (Tues)] - SCMP.

- (CN) China National Museum in Beijing to halt, cites COVID control measure - US financial press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY60B v Net drain CNY91.0B prior.

- (CN) China paper reiterates covid zero policy is sustainable and key to stabilize economy.

North America

- (US) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. Declares force majeure at Gulf Coast #3 mainline between compressor station 303 [Angelina County] and compressor station 304 [Harrison County, Texas].

- (US) Fed's Evans (non-voter): Favors getting rates to place where Fed can rest and observe.

- (MX) Mexico Sept Nominal Wages: 8.2% v 5.0% prior.

- Cyberattacks reported at several US airports by attacker within the Russian Federation - press.

- (US) Fed Vice Chair Brainard: It will take time for tighter policy to affect the economy; Aug inflation readings were surprisingly high due to core goods.

- (US) Reportedly track maintenance workers rejected labor deal with freight railroads backed by the Biden Administration - press.

Europe

(UK) Bank of England (BOE) launches temporary expanded collateral Repo; To increase daily auction size of Gilt purchases from £5B to up to £10B, which are due to end on Fri, Oct 14th [from Oct 10th].

- (IR) IAEA report: Iran has started enriching uranium with the third of three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz - press.

- (UK) Sept BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: 1.8% v 0.5% prior.

- (UK) UK Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) issues Outlook for Public Finances: Chancellor Kwarteng would need to announce a fiscal tightening of more than £60B just to stabilise debt as a fraction of national income in 2026–27.

- (RU) Russian govt spokesperson Peskov: Missile strikes on Ukraine are part of 'special military operation'.

- (RU) Head of Russia State Duma Committee on Defense: There is no need for the participation of the joint forces of Russia and Belarus in the special operation in Ukraine; The current group is coping.

- (DE) German Govt Spokesperson: Building that houses the German consulate in Kyiv was hit by Russian strikes.

- (UR) Russia said to be shelling the territory of Rivne nuclear power plant in Ukraine, including its distribution station - press.

- (RU) Russia Pres Putin: Reiterates Ukraine is behind Crimea bridge attack; Ukraine conducted three attacks on Russian Kursk nuclear plant and also tried to blow up Turkstream gas pipeline.

- (EU) EU said to be considering €18B in more Ukraine aid despite some blocked funds - press.

- (EU) EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen: We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with all the means we have.

- (DE) Germany govt supports joint EU debt to provide loans to address energy crisis - press.

- (DE) German Government Member reportedly rejects earlier report that Germany backs joint EU debt for loans to ease energy crisis - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -2.6%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -2.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 0.9722-0.9670 ; JPY 145.83-145.55 ; AUD 0.6305-0.6247 ;NZD 0.5585-0.5535.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,670/oz; Crude Oil -0.5% at $90.66/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.4160/lb.