After the opening cash catch-up to US markets, it turned into a relatively normal day here in Asia stocks so far. The market remains cautious; traders do not want to get overexcited, especially with investors still focusing on what can go wrong instead of what could go right.
Granted, there is still a considerable element of headline risk, especially over the weekend when traders can't react, which could again upset the proverbial apple cart on Monday morning open. Not to mention, the uncertainty around the Fed policy reaction function is keeping rates volatility elevated.
The Fed's increased balance sheet still fuels Gold as it effectively added more QT this week, but as quickly as the Fed giveth, they can undoubtedly taketh away.
But this is actually good for both Gold and Stocks (whether you want to believe it or not)
Still, there are still a few Gold upside drivers in place after the move higher, inclusive of the China premium being more elevated than during the January gold rally and a sizeable one-day addition to ETF holdings, suggesting retail sees Gold back in vogue.
From our quantitative perspective, gold volatility typically lasts 19-24 days post-risk event. Hence there is likely a higher probability for Gold to remain elevated than dip to $1875 ahead of the FED, although we think that is the eventual direction of travel.
I'm still amazed at the lack of market read-through on China's housing data rebound, and that tells me locals are still worried about the banking situation. However, the oil complex is warming up to the China news and the improved situation in OECD.
