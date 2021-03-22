Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst, Alistair Schultz, as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the London market open.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3850 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 following a dip to near 1.3820, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid falling Treasury yields. EU prepares to block AstraZeneca exports to the UK. Chancellor Sunak is up for delaying online sales tax hike. Fedspeak and vaccine news closely eyed.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1722 for additional downside, Powell eyed
Gold remains pressured as Turkish upheaval keeps the DXY underpinned. Falling Treasury yields slow the decline in XAU/USD ahead of Powell. XAU bears tease rising wedge breakdown on the 4H chart.
Ethereum eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal. ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Three questions to consider as economic data comes into view
As we start a new trading week there are a few things to consider. Firstly, what does the Fed think about the sharp rise in Treasury yields after its meeting last week? 10-year Treasury yields are comfortably above 1.7%.