Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst, Alistair Schultz, as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the London market open.
EUR/USD drops to 1.1900 amid worsening mood, higher yields
EUR/USD erases the early US stimulus-fuelled gains and recedes to 1.1900, as the Treasury yields remain elevated. The US-Eurozone growth divergence, oil rally bodes well for the dollar. The downside will likely gather pace if the Eurozone Sentix data disappoints.
GBP/USD: Bulls defend 1.3800 as UK unlock begins, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD trades above 1.3800, recovering from lower levels. The UK aims for gradual exit to lockdown, covid-led deaths drop to the lowest since October. On the other side of the Atlantic, US Senate passed $1.9 trillion stimulus, boosting the Treasury yields. Bailey awaited.
Gold wavers above $1,700 despite Friday’s Doji, oversold RSI probe bears
Gold prints the heaviest gains in a week after candlestick formation, RSI conditions favor corrective pullback. Bulls have a long way to go before convincing markets, seven-month-old support line lure bears.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).