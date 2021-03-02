Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst, Alistair Schultz, as he runs through the news and analysis you need to know for the London market open.
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.