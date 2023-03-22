Share:

The Fed has unfortunately found itself between a proverbial rock and a hard place; the system is tight, and they will be forced to tighten even more as to do anything other would lead the markets to conclude that the Fed anticipates further problems in the banking sector. Hence, with the market in full-on recovery mode, it would be truly extraordinary for the Fed not to hike.

US regional banks: to my eye, were always less a story of creditworthiness and more a story of the degradation of forward earnings power. With the CoCo and financial social media echo chamber mercifully quiet, one can argue that it’s mainly in the price of these stocks.

Looking further ahead, however, it’s hard not to be concerned about the medium-term availability of bank lending in the real economy. This is a new challenge, and the impulse for financial conditions -- broadly defined in a practical sense -- is likely to worsen. Instinctively, it’s tough to see how this impingement of credit availability isn’t problematic for the heart of the US economy.

And let’s face it; inflation isn’t going to run away and hide; we have some real-world problems. Rather than the tightening being a policy mistake, it is often the unavoidable consequence of a previous "mistake": letting inflation run too hot. In the current context, I would argue that the policy mistake was to ignore that disproportionate coordinated monetary (AIT) and fiscal policies (covid stimulus) were the big problem.

The Fed has unfortunately found itself between a proverbial rock and a hard place; the system is tight, and they will be forced to tighten even more as to do anything other would lead the markets to conclude that the Fed anticipates further problems in the banking sector. Hence, with the market in full-on recovery mode, it would be truly extraordinary for the Fed not to hike.

The Fed will likely hike by 25bp, with hawkish dots – but with Powell's rhetoric that is more open-ended and cautious regarding guidance.

To keep risk appetite on an even keel, another aspect of Powell's job that is quite challenging –is to inspire confidence in US financial institutions. The good news for risk markets, if he delivers his statement well, markets will be confident that the Fed can have its cake and eat it too.

On cross-assets today, both gold and oil are down due to increasing rate hike pressure, but the real test will come later today during the FOMC statement, especially if Powell comes off as hawkish.

Gold is precariously perched as ETF safe haven buying binge started around current levels where we think $1930 could be the retail tipping point.

Although we expected more freshly minted EURO longs to get squeezed on FX, I think traders will still cover dips for no reason other than the US solution to a straightforward deposit confidence story are remarkably dumb. I mean, guarantee all deposits??