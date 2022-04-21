American technology stocks retreated sharply on Wednesday as the market reflected on the relatively weak quarterly earnings by Netflix and other tech firms. Netflix shares crashed by more than 30%, pushing its total market capitalization below $100 billion for the first time in years. The company announced that it had lost 200k users in the first quarter. Other tech firms that underperformed were those that did well during Covid-19. For example, Roblox, the virtual gaming company, saw its stock price drop by more than 10%. Other top laggards were companies like Paramount, Disney, Shopify, and Cloudflare. On the other hand, Tesla shares jumped after the company’s earnings beat expectations.

The Canadian dollar rose against the US dollar after the latest Canadian consumer inflation data. According to the statistics agency, the country's headline consumer inflation rose by 1.4% on a month-on-month basis. This increase translated to a year-on-year growth of 6.7%, which was the highest level in years. Excluding the volatile food and energy products, prices increased from 4.8% to 5.5% on an annualized basis. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Bank of Canada will continue hiking interest in the coming months.

The euro tilted upwards ahead of the Eurozone consumer inflation data. Based on the earlier estimates, analysts expect the region's inflation rose from 5.9% to 7.5% on an annualised basis. If analysts are accurate, this will be the biggest level in decades. They also expect that core inflation that excludes food and energy rose from 2.7% to 3%. With the crisis in Ukraine escalating, analysts expect that the bloc's inflation will remain at elevated levels for a while. The EURUSD pair will next react to speeches by Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted upwards on Thursday morning ahead of the latest EU consumer inflation data. The pair is trading at 1.0860, which is the highest it has been since April 14. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while oscillators like the Relative Strength Index and Stochastic have pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as investors buy the dip.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair pulled back after rising to the highest level in over 20 years this week. It is trading at 127.70, which is slightly below this week’s high of 129.40. It remains above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages on the four-hour chart. At the same time, oscillators have started retreating. The pair will likely continue falling as the relief sell-off continues.

USD/CAD

The USDCAD pair declined sharply after strong Canadian consumer inflation data. It fell to a low of 1.2508, which was the lowest point since April 5. This price is also lower than this week's high of 1.2650 while oscillators have also declined. The pair will likely keep falling as the US dollar rally takes makes a rebound.