Tuesday has seen US markets drop rapidly, taking the shine off European markets as well.

US stocks reverse course and drag Europe lower

“The wrong kind of ‘Turnaround Tuesday’ has taken place today, with US markets reversing from Monday’s rebound. In Europe indices are clinging on to gains, but the optimism of overnight and early morning has evaporated. Investors are back to fretting about economic growth, returning to the theme that dominated at the end of last week. Meanwhile, excitement over the Twitter buyout has faded and instead nerves about big tech earnings this week has come to the fore, explaining why the Nasdaq is taking it on the chin this afternoon.”

Lloyds hopes for boost as Taylor Wimpey issues solid update

“While HSBC has kicked off UK bank updates in poor form, Lloyds has sailed to the top of the index, bolstered by Taylor Wimpey’s solid outlook on the UK housing market. Demand remains strong, and mortgages are still available, and as the big player in this market Lloyds has reason to feel optimistic. Hopefully this tone comes through in tomorrow’s update.”