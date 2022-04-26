Tuesday has seen US markets drop rapidly, taking the shine off European markets as well.
US stocks reverse course and drag Europe lower
“The wrong kind of ‘Turnaround Tuesday’ has taken place today, with US markets reversing from Monday’s rebound. In Europe indices are clinging on to gains, but the optimism of overnight and early morning has evaporated. Investors are back to fretting about economic growth, returning to the theme that dominated at the end of last week. Meanwhile, excitement over the Twitter buyout has faded and instead nerves about big tech earnings this week has come to the fore, explaining why the Nasdaq is taking it on the chin this afternoon.”
Lloyds hopes for boost as Taylor Wimpey issues solid update
“While HSBC has kicked off UK bank updates in poor form, Lloyds has sailed to the top of the index, bolstered by Taylor Wimpey’s solid outlook on the UK housing market. Demand remains strong, and mortgages are still available, and as the big player in this market Lloyds has reason to feel optimistic. Hopefully this tone comes through in tomorrow’s update.”
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.