Liz Truss resigned. Normally, a PM resignation means uncertainty and limited visibility; it’s not a preferred scenario for the market. But the little time Liz Truss stayed in power was so hectic that investors welcomed the news that she departs sooner rather than later.

All eyes are on who will replace Liz Truss?

In the FX, the US dollar continues extending its rally across the board, and there is nothing the other currencies can do. The dollar-yen is now trading above the 150 level, with prospect of another Bank of Japan intervention.

The Central Bank of Turkey cut interest rates by another 150bp yesterday. Turkish stocks gained, as Turkish Airlines hit 100 lira level.

American Airlines revenues grew 13% compared to the same time in 2019, and other airline companies also hinted at strong results.

Snap, however, nosedived 27% in the afterhours trading, after reporting the lowest ever quarterly sales growth due to lower advertising spending.

On the macro front, the Philly Fed manufacturing index came in softer than expected, but the weekly jobless claims fell – which certainly fueled the hawkish Fed expectations.