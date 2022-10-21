Liz Truss resigned. Normally, a PM resignation means uncertainty and limited visibility; it’s not a preferred scenario for the market. But the little time Liz Truss stayed in power was so hectic that investors welcomed the news that she departs sooner rather than later.
All eyes are on who will replace Liz Truss?
In the FX, the US dollar continues extending its rally across the board, and there is nothing the other currencies can do. The dollar-yen is now trading above the 150 level, with prospect of another Bank of Japan intervention.
The Central Bank of Turkey cut interest rates by another 150bp yesterday. Turkish stocks gained, as Turkish Airlines hit 100 lira level.
American Airlines revenues grew 13% compared to the same time in 2019, and other airline companies also hinted at strong results.
Snap, however, nosedived 27% in the afterhours trading, after reporting the lowest ever quarterly sales growth due to lower advertising spending.
On the macro front, the Philly Fed manufacturing index came in softer than expected, but the weekly jobless claims fell – which certainly fueled the hawkish Fed expectations.
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.