Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 157.225, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 159.600.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 155.300, which will be followed by moving down to support level 152.450.
Monthly forecast, November 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 151.775, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 156.475 and 164.250.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 151.775, which will be followed by moving down to support level 148.325 and 145.450.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
