Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 151.775, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 156.475.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 151.775, which will be followed by moving down to support level 148.325.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 148,325, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 152,375.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 148,325, which will be followed by reaching support level 145,575.

