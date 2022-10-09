Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 148,325, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 152,375.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 148,325, which will be followed by reaching support level 145,575.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

