Weekly forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 148,70, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 152,375.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 148,325, which will be followed by moving down to support level 146,000.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 143.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 148.70.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 143.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 140 and 137.950.

