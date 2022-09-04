Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 143.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 146.25.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 143.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 141.425 and 140.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 143.25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 148.70.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 143.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 140 and 137.950.

