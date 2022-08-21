This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 143.40, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 146.95 and 148.70.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 143.40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 140.00.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 137,950, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 148,700.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 137,950, which will be followed by moving down to support level 131,450 – 129,975.