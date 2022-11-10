Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 150.975, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 154.250.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 150.975, which will be followed by moving down to support level 148.325 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 145.450.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 152.375, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 154.250.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 152.375, which will be followed by reaching support level 148.325.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 151.775, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 156.475 and 164.250.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 151.775, which will be followed by moving down to support level 148.325 and 145.450.