Live Cattle Technical Analysis Summary
Buy Stop։ Above 139
Stop Loss: Below 132
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Live Cattle Chart Analysis
Live Cattle Technical Analysis
On the daily timeframe, LCATTLE: D1 failed to break down the support line in the form of a 200-day moving average and is trying to get back into a long-term uptrend. A number of indicators of technical analysis formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if LCATTLE rises above its latest high and returns to the long-term uptrend at 139. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limit is possible below the 200-day moving average line, the Parabolic signal and the last two lower fractals: 132. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders after making a trade can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (132) without activating the order (139), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis of Commodities - Live Cattle
The slaughter of cattle has increased in the USA. Will the LCATTLE quotes continue to rise?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), cattle slaughter on March 14 this year amounted to 125 thousand heads. This is 17,000 more than the same date in 2021. An increase in slaughter in the US is observed for the 2nd consecutive week. An additional positive factor for beef could be the shutdown of the JBS Brazil meat processing plant due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In addition, the USDA previously reported a reduction in the number of cows and calves in the United States and Canada by 2% y/y to 103 million years on January 1, 2022.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7370 after flirting with 0.7400
The American dollar enter a sell-off spiral that ended with AUD/USD reaching 0.7392. The greenback recovered some ground after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
EUR/USD retreats sub-1.1100 as fear favors the dollar
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1090 price zone, retreating from a fresh weekly high of 1.1137, as concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis undermined high-yielding assets demand.
Gold bulls take charge towards critical resistance, eyes on Ukraine risks
The Gold price is firming despite the undeniably hawkish Federal Open Market Committee, with the Fed's dot plot suggesting that the committee is looking to overshoot the neutral rate by the end of 2023.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.