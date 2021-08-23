US stocks closed last week on a positive note, after Dallas Fed President Kaplan said it may be too early to start tapering the bond purchases. And that was all the equity bulls needed to hear.
This week, Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech takes the center stage, and expectations are dovish, which could lead to some recovery after last week’s sell-off.
On corporate calendar, JD is due to announce earnings on Monday. Salesforce, HO, and Dell will follow during the week.
Bitcoin hits $50K, and Cardano continues its race to the stars. Oil, on the other hand, remains in the hands of the bears, as rising Covid worries weigh on the recovery prospects.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
