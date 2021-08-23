US stocks closed last week on a positive note, after Dallas Fed President Kaplan said it may be too early to start tapering the bond purchases. And that was all the equity bulls needed to hear.

This week, Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech takes the center stage, and expectations are dovish, which could lead to some recovery after last week’s sell-off.

On corporate calendar, JD is due to announce earnings on Monday. Salesforce, HO, and Dell will follow during the week.

Bitcoin hits $50K, and Cardano continues its race to the stars. Oil, on the other hand, remains in the hands of the bears, as rising Covid worries weigh on the recovery prospects.