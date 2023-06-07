Share:

The SEC sued Coinbase, a day after it sued Binance for allegedly breaking US security rules. A 101-page complaint revealed how Coinbase allowed its users to trade tokens which were, in reality, unregistered securities in the US.

Coinbase dived 12% yesterday and is down by almost 30% since the start of the week, Binance Coin lost up to 10% while Bitcoin has fully recovered the Binance shock and barely reacted to Coinbase news.

In Europe, some good news from inflation front cheered up investors. Consumer expectations for the euro area fell significantly in April, a week after the Euro-area inflation revealed a much faster-than-expected fall in both headline and core numbers. But the ECB is still expected to raise rates twice into fall.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to keep rates steady at 4.5% when it meets today, while the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) is either losing control over the lira’s exchange rate or relaxing its FX interventions.