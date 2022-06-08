The USDTRY is in strong bullish acceleration for the third straight day (advancing 2.2% only today, as lira came under fresh and increased pressure on worries about skyrocketing inflation (73.5% in May), exhausted country’s reserves and persisting initiative by President Erdogan on further rate cuts.
Turkish lira lost around 27% of its value in the five months of 2022, as larger lira’s downtrend against the dollar since 2013, accelerated in early 2121 and hit a record low in December.
Bulls rose above pivotal Fibo resistance at 16.4182 (76.4% of 18.3387/10.2021 pullback) and on track for weekly close above this level that will confirm bullish signal and open way for retest of all-time high, with possibilities of further advance on break, as fundamental outlook in light of a record inflation, surging energy prices and a number of negative impacts from the conflict in Ukraine.
Overextended studies on all larger timeframes suggest bulls should take a breather, but these signals have so far been ignored, though the price action is very likely to face strong headwinds on approach to new record high.
Res: 17.1868; 17.2204; 17.3520; 175650
Sup: 17.0074; 16.7944; 16.7286; 16.6628
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.0750. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.
USD/JPY hovers around 134.00, clings to strong daily gains
USD/JPY trades around 134.00 after hitting a 20-year high of 134.48 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stands around 3.01% in the American session, allowing the pair to maintain the upward pressure.
Gold holds above 200-DMA, upside potential seems limited
Gold has managed to erase its daily and climbed above $1,850 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding in positive territory, however, XAUUSD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!