Sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) are rapidly becoming more popular, with some EUR89bn of SLBs issued in the EU in 2022 in the corporate segment alone. In the Nordics, more than 35 companies and municipalities have so far chosen to issue SLBs, for an aggregate volume of more than EUR9bn.
The SLBs have several positive features, including a potential ‘ESG hedge’ for investors in the event an issuer does not achieve its stipulated ESG targets. Also, and different from green bonds, SLBs are agnostic in terms of how funds are spent. This makes SLBs suitable also for industries that may lack suitable green projects.
In this publication, we present an overview of the Nordic SLB market, including a best practice guide for setting the sustainability performance targets on the bonds. We also discuss what features could help to improve the SLB market.
One feature that could help to tilt the instrument more in investors’ favour would be to increase the size of coupon step-ups, in order to make up for a more meaningful share of the SLBs’ total performance. Also, we think issuers should preferably establish ambitious targets that allow for comparison against peers and external benchmarks. If this were to happen, it would be easier to motivate for SLBs to be included in sustainable bond funds and indices. Consequently, we would then expect to see a larger spread premium between SLBs and normal bonds. This would increase the economic benefits for issuers to issue SLBs, which in turn would also make the SLB market more diversified in terms of issuance types and sectors.
Among the Nordic SLB frameworks that we regard as stronger are those from Atrium Ljungberg, Eltel, Gränges, Heimstaden Bostad, Nokia, SSAB and Vestas. We also regard the SLB frameworks from the Swedish municipalities Helsingborg, Uppsala and Västerås as ambitious. In contrast we consider the frameworks from Cabonline, Capman and EQT as relatively weaker (see Appendix).
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
