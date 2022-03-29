We are looking at 1.1017 to potentially cap the morning rally in EURUSD. USDCHF support seen at 0.9315
Other crosses in our scope this morning are EURNZD, selling rallies, and NZDCHF, buying dips.
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday