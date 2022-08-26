Coach showed Gap Fills in equities prior to the selloff. He believe the DXY has another last gap high towards 110. He likes T-bonds here!
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0000 after Powell's speech
EUR/USD has erased a big portion of its daily gains and retreated below 1.0000 after FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell reiterated that the Fed will watch the data before deciding on the size of the September rate hike.
GBP/USD in free-fall towards 1.1700
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having advanced to a daily high of 1.1900 during the American session on Friday. The pair fell sharply during Powell's presser as Fed's chief unwound risk-aversion. The Fed won't hesitate on rate hikes, despite whatever harm that means to economic growth.
Gold plunges post-Powell's words and nears weekly lows
Gold has turned south after having advanced beyond $1,750 during the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day following Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Wake Up Wall Street: Finally, Powell can get us out of this hole
Equity markets will finally get some clarity on the next move in interest rates when Powell takes to the pulpit on Friday. Recent commentary from fellow board members has turned hawkish, but this did not dent equity enthusiasm on Thursday.