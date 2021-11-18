S&P 500 took a little breather, and sideways trading with a bullish slant goes on unchecked. Credit markets have partially turned, and I‘m looking for some risk appetite returning to HYG and VTV. Any modest improvement in market breadth would thus underpin stocks, and not even my narrow overnight downswing target of yesterday may be triggered. The banking sector is internally strong and resilient, which makes the bulls the more favored party than if judged by looking at the index price action only. Consumer discretionaries outperformance of staples confirms that too.

When it comes to gold and silver:

(…) Faced with the dog and pony debt ceiling show, precious metals dips are being bought – and relatively swiftly. What I‘m still looking for to kick into a greater degree than resilience to selling attempts, is the commodities upswing that would help base metals and energy higher. These bull runs are far from over – it ain‘t frothy at the moment as the comparison of several oil stocks reveals.

Precious metals dip has been swiftly reversed, and it‘s just oil and copper that can cause short-term wrinkles. Both downswings look seriously overdone, and more of a reaction to the resilient dollar than anything else. In this light, the gold and silver surge is presaging renewed commodities run, which is waiting for the greenback to roll over (first). And that looks tied to fresh debt issuance and debt ceiling resolution – Dec is almost knocking on the door while inflation expectations are about to remain very elevated.

Let‘s move right into the charts.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook

S&P 500 bulls continue holding the upper hand, and yesterday‘s rising volume isn‘t a problem in the least. Dips remain to be bought, and it‘s all a question of entry point and holding period.

Credit markets

Credit markets stabilization is approaching, and yields don‘t look to be holding S&P 500, Russell 2000, or emerging markets down for too long. Especially the EEM performance highlights upcoming dollar woes.

Gold, silver and miners

Gold and silver decline was promptly reversed, and the lower volume isn‘t an immediate problem – it merely warns of a little more, mostly sideways consolidation before another push higher. PM's bull run is on!

Crude oil

Crude oil bulls could very well be capitulating here – yesterday‘s downswing was exaggerated any way examined. Better days in oil are closer than generally appreciated.

Copper

The copper setback got likewise extended, and the underperformance of both the CRB Index and other base metals is a warning sign. One that I‘m not taking as seriously – the red metal is likely to reverse higher and start performing along the lines of other commodities.

Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitcoin and Ethereum bears may be slowing down here, but I wouldn‘t be surprised if the selling wasn‘t yet over. We‘re pausing at the moment, and in no way topping out.

Summary

S&P 500 bulls keep banishing the shallow correction risks, leveling the very short-term playing field. The credit market's non-confirmation is probably in its latter stages, and stock market internals favors the slow grind higher to continue. Precious metals remain my top pick over the coming weeks, and these would be followed by commodities once the dollar truly stalls.