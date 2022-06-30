Joseph Wang, former Fed Trader Talks Turbo Tightening. Dale showed 3 possible Drives to a Top Formations on the USDJPY Daily and on the DXY Weekly. Yields are not keeping pace with USDJPY strength something has to give.
AUD/USD grinds higher despite a dampened market mood on a weaker greenback.
AUD/USD stages a recovery after plunging to fresh two-week lows around 0.6850s, reclaiming the 0.6900 figure, nearly gaining 0.60% on Thursday, after US inflation shows some signs of topping. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6910 during the North American session.
USD/JPY retraces from weekly highs
USD/JPY slides on Thursday, following a lower-than-expected inflation report, which could deter the Fed from tightening at a faster pace amidst odds increasing of recession, keeping investors uneasy. At 135.85, the yen retreats from daily highs shy of 137.00, back below the 136.00 mark.
Gold bears take on the bulls at a critical juncture
Gold price is lower by some 0.66% after falling from a high of $ $1,825.21 to a session low of $1,802.77, breaking out of its consolidation range. Traders have moved out of the yellow metal even as stocks, the dollar and bond yields fell.
One of the most iconic American rappers is bullish on Ethereum despite recent price slump
Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.
