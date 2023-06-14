Share:

US equities were little changed Wednesday, the S&P up 0.1% after recovering from steeper losses following the Fed's on-hold policy decision, but with a hawkish tilt in the dots. The bellwether US rates were more or less a saw-off, with US10yr yields down 3bps to 3.79% and 2yrs up 2bps suggesting the tell-all US Bond Markets are taking life in the hawkish lane with an industrial-sized pinch of salt.

The US Stock markets seem to think the prudent choice in this environment was a pause to settle the dust. Still, it also seems like the least objectionable outcome for a committee that has sounded divided about the additional tightening needed.

However, US stocks did violently whipsaw as investors reacted to an anticipated Fed funds rate hike pause but were hawkishly accompanied by 'dots' suggesting that 2 additional hikes lie in wait.

Market participants were anticipating a pause and forecasting one more hike still yet to come as the central bank waits to see the greater extent of the tightening that has already occurred in financial markets. Today's dots that signal 2 hikes may be a more appropriate baseline could be the surprise factor, especially if data holds up and there is stalling out of progress on reaching their inflation targets.

Given that the bar was high to clear the hawkish skip without the market immediately pulling forward rate cuts, the Fed let the dots do the heavy lifting this time to clean the air of any 2023 rate cut ambiguity.

As we trudge through the reams of paint-by-number explanations for the Fed decision and anecdotal recession warnings if the Fed, as unlikely that would be, actually follows through with multiple hikes, traders will immediately start looking ahead from here, knowing that the Fed's next decision to move further on rates (either up or down) will likely be swayed by the data around inflation and growth, as per the central bank's mandate.

Interestingly, growth data has been improving, suggesting more hikes may be necessary, while inflation has been decelerating, suggesting fewer hikes are necessary. But with the majority of the FOMC predicting higher rates from here, the mix of growth and inflation may not be optimal in the board's eyes, with inflation running at twice the target.

And it is well understood that pulling inflation down from 4 % to 2 % will be a much grind compared to whittling it down to 9% to 5%. Or at least until consumers with ample buffers rebuke profit-led inflation on store shelves.

However, from here to July, let alone September, it could soon start feeling much less hawkish. Further shelter disinflation and a decline in used car prices are expected next month, so US inflation could look much better ahead of the July meeting. Not to mention measures of bottleneck inflation have not only unwound the entire spike from COVID but are now sitting at the lowest level since records began in the mid-1990s. And this is further corroborated by other pipeline measures, such as China's producer prices in deflationary territory. So if supply is improving, that walks back the supply-driven inflation narrative.