In this live forex swing trade we cover the forex trading strategy for GBP/USD live forex swing trade we took this week twice. We covered the entry, exit reasons and management for GBP/USD swing trade and the importance of mindset and risk management in trading forex.
On this forex pair we looked to sell the GBP against the USD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible contination lower. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major fore resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video on GBP/USD covers the trading strategy, psychology mindset and risk management for our swing forex trade after price bounced from resistance and showed us possible bearish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live GBP/USD forex swing trade, management and forex breakout strategy video to improve your trading process.
When you will learn this forex breakout trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this live forex swing trade video we discussed the reason behind taking this GBP/USD forex swing trade, forex trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold has more room to rise after US inflation-led explosion
Gold price off highs but remains on track for the additional upside. The jump in US inflation boosts gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. The yellow metal price could rise towards $1,880 if June 16 highs give way.
MATIC price to restart 150% breakout as a crucial trend reversal signal emerges
MATIC price experienced a 20% sell-off on November 11 as it dropped to $1.73. A retest of the ascending triangle’s horizontal trend line could trigger the start of a 150% upswing. A daily close below $1.56 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.