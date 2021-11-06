In this live forex swing trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for few of our recent forex swing trades. On these forex pairs we looked for price action forex swing trade. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading stratetegy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for our swing forex trades after price bounced from support/resistance and showed us bullish/bearish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live forex swing trades video and management video to improve your trading process.
When you will learn this forex trading strategy, technique you will be able to find forex swing trades (or day trades) consistently on week to week basis. In this live forex swing trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this live forex swing trading results video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex swing trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this! Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself.
You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles for direction above 1.1550, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is ranging above mid-1.1500s, consolidating the recovery from yearly lows. A softer risk tone along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields underpins the US dollar and acts as a headwind for the pair. Eurozone Sentix, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Downside resumes towards 1.3425 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is reversing Friday’s swift pullback, as the bears look to retest the critical demand area around 1.3425. The mixed market mood combined with escalating Brexit concerns take the wind out of the cable’s recovery. The UK is set to trigger Article 16. Bailey, Powell eyed.
Gold eyes a smooth sail towards $1,830 and $1,834
Gold price remains on track for additional upside, as buyers seize control above the $1,800 mark after the solid comeback seen in the previous week. The Fed’s dovish stance on interest rates hike combined with lower levels of US labor force participation bolstered gold’s upsurge.
XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle
XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice and print a daily close above $1.27. The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April. However, a technical indicator suggests that XRP price may find its last obstacle challenging as it forms a top signal.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.