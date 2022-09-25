Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 80,675, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 87,650.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 80,675, which will be followed by moving down to support level 75,975.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 92.650, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 97.100 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 101.650.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.650, which will be followed by reaching support level 86.825 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 75.975.

