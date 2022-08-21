This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 93,825, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 97.100.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 91.900, which will be followed by moving down to support level 86.825.

previous week forecast



Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 97,10, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 109,925.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 92,650, which will be followed by moving down to support level 83,300.