Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 93.025.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by reaching support level 80.675 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 72.975.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 84.825, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 89.075.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 84.675, which will be followed by reaching support level 80.675 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 75.325.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 93.025 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 122.650.

Downtrend scenario

